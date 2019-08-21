DETRAZ, Dorris E. "Dee" age 81, of Dunedin, Florida, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019. A visitation time will be at 9 am with a memorial service to follow at 10 am on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at First Christian Church of Dunedin at 1400 San Christopher Drive. Dee is survived by his loving wife, Shirley I. Detraz; his daughter, Sherry M. Detraz-Goldie; son-in-law, Everitt R. Goldie; and a grandson, Jace R. Detraz-Godek. Dee lived a full life. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Dunedin since 1969. He was also the owner of Worl's Liquid Nitrogen, was a member of the Dunedin Golf Club, and a Mason at the Dunedin Masonic Lodge. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Christian Church of Dunedin. Moss Feaster Funeral Home Dunedin

