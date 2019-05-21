Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 527-1196
84, of Pinellas Park, FL, passed away on May 16, 2019. Services will be held at 11 am, May, 21, 2019 at Memorial Park Funeral Home. He was born in Aurora, WV to Wade and Bessie Moats on June 7, 1934. He is retired from Ashland Oil. He served in the US Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the Scottish Rite of Free Masonry and received his 50 year pin. He was a square dance caller, and member of Mainlands Unit 2 men's and social club. He is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth B. (Swart) Moats. He is survived by his son, Danny Moats, St. Petersburg, FL; daughter, Kimberly Moats; and two grandsons, Christian and Caleb Moats, all of Fairmont, WV.

Memorial Park Funeral Home

www.memorialparkfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 21, 2019
