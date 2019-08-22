GREEN, Dorther "Dora" age 80, of St. Petersburg, FL, transitioned August 15, 2019. She was a member of First Baptist Institutional Church. She is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Birge; four siblings; grandson; four great-grand- children, a great-great- grandchild; and other relatives. Funeral Service is on Saturday, August 24, 11 am, First Baptist Institutional Church, with Visitation on Friday, August 23, 4-7 pm. Smith Funeral Home 727- 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 22, 2019