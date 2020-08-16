Doug Mahin

1/1
MAHIN, Doug died peacefully at home August 10, 2020. He was 80 years old. Doug was born in Evanston, Illinois and grew up in Hinsdale, Illinois. After graduating from Hinsdale High School, he received his undergraduate degree from Wichita State University. He served two years in the military, and then received his MBA (as a member of the National Honor Society) from the University of Texas in Austin, Texas. After graduating from the University of Texas, he worked for The Ford Motor Company for fifteen years in Denver, Boston, Atlanta, and three positions in Detroit, Michigan. Later he was a Vice President and Corporate Officer for Subaru of America, J.I. Case Corporation, and Raytheon Aircraft Company. Doug presented the MVP Super Bowls Awards to Richard Dent (1985) and Phil Simms (1986) after the Super Bowl games. Doug served on The Board of Directors as Vice-Chairman for The Kansas Technology Enterprise Corporation (KTEC) as appointed by Kansas Governor Graves. He also served on The Board of Directors for the Wichita Chamber of Commerce, and was Chairman of the Wichita Business Roundtable. He served on the Board of Directors for Southern Kansas Telephone, and was on the Advisory Board for The National Business Aircraft Association, Wichita State University, and Kansas State University. Doug was recognized in "Who's Who in America for Finance and Industry." Doug believed the best years of his life were after his retirement. He met Linda Cramer, the love of his life, while playing Duplicate Bridge in Asheville, NC. They were married in 2004, and honeymooned at The Australian Tennis Open in Melbourne. Together they were very happy, continuing to play Duplicate Bridge and becoming Bronze Life Masters together. They also enjoyed traveling, playing tennis, and enjoying many shows, plays and musical events. Best of all were his wife, Linda's, fabulous parties in Clearwater, Florida and Asheville, North Carolina. Doug is survived by his wife, Linda Cramer Mahin; his daughters, Gina Mahin, Laura Mahin Baker, and Elizabeth Mahin Nikolov; and five wonderful grandchildren. The funeral service will be determined at a later date. ALife Tribute FuneralCare

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 16, 2020
Was a totally awesome V.P. at Raytheon, respect him greatly and am sending many prayers to his Family
John W Breckenridge
Friend
