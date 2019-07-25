MASON, Doug



88, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. Born in Clearwater, June 12, 1931, Doug played for the Clearwater Bombers for 18 years and was inducted into the ASA Hall of Fame in 1978. He served in the United States Marine Corp and after graduating from the University of Florida, Doug taught math and coached at Clearwater High School followed by a career in real estate. He attended and served at Calvary Baptist Church for over 65 years and was a trustee and property manager for the Florida Baptist Children's Home for 37 years. Doug is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Katie (Sinclair) Mason; and his sister, Lavern (Mason) Mussnug. Doug is survived by his loving wife of 66 1/2 years, Shirley; son, Greg (Marybeth); daughter, Penny Reedy (Larry), daughter, Elizabeth Snyder (Chris); son, Kent (Beth), daughter, Nancy Kachurik (Mike); 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Jim Mason (Sam). Visitation will be held Sunday, July 28, at 3 pm, Calvary Baptist Church with a funeral service starting at 4 pm and reception immediately following. Military burial will be held at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park, Monday, July 29 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Florida Baptist Children's Home, 1015 Sikes Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33815. For complete obituary and online condolences, please visit:



www.MossFeasterClearwater.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 25, 2019