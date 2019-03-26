FREEMAN, Douglas Allen
78, of Kenneth City, lost his battle with cancer in the evening of March 14, 2019. Beloved father of three boys, and seven grandchildren, he was born to the late Julius "Al" and Ellen Freeman in Indiana where he grew up with his sister, Carol. He graduated from Indiana University and completed additional coursework at Purdue. Doug worked as a teacher before entering the field of computer science. He was employed by E-Systems, Raytheon, and IBM before retiring. Doug then traveled the world with his longtime companion, Doris Finney, and befriended several families around the globe. Doug lived most of his life here in the St. Petersburg area. He loved the outdoors, kayaking, traveling, spending time with his friends, and most of all, his family. With his sons, he helped them grow into responsible men through his participation in their activities, his support, and guidance. Doug is survived by his sons, Scott, Brad, and Michael Freeman; his sister, Carol Mader; longtime companion, Doris Finney; and grandchildren, Allison, Olivia, Parker, William, Brenna, Samantha, and Emma. Doug was a friend to all, and he will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 26, 2019