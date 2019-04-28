|
VAN TEGLEN, Douglas Allen
of Pinellas Park, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 in his home. He was 61. He is preceded in death by his father, Allen Van Teglen and his stepfather, Earl Phillip Jacob Jr (2018). Douglas is survived by his mother, Janet Jacob of Pinellas Park; his two sisters, Debra Erickson of Largo, Florida and Donna Van Teglen of Largo, Florida. He is also survived by his niece, Shannon Erickson. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019