Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 527-1196
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Van Teglen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Allen Van Teglen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Douglas Allen Van Teglen Obituary
VAN TEGLEN, Douglas Allen

of Pinellas Park, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 in his home. He was 61. He is preceded in death by his father, Allen Van Teglen and his stepfather, Earl Phillip Jacob Jr (2018). Douglas is survived by his mother, Janet Jacob of Pinellas Park; his two sisters, Debra Erickson of Largo, Florida and Donna Van Teglen of Largo, Florida. He is also survived by his niece, Shannon Erickson. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial Park Funeral Home

www.memorialparkfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now