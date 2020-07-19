Douglas ATCHISON

ATCHISON, Douglas Andrew passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the age of 55. Doug was born in Fort Knox, Kentucky on August 27, 1964 to Elsie and Andrew Atchison. Doug always had a smile on his face and wanted to be sure that those around him were happy. He was known for his interest in everything Star Wars. His love of cooking landed him several cooking jobs around the St. Pete, FL area. Doug was pre-deceased by his father, Andrew; and his sister, Tanya Clisus. He is survived by his mother, Elsie DeMond (Boyd); uncle, Charles Reynolds; sister, Patricia Dillon (Richard): nephews, Shane Arrant (Ally), Jeffrey Sherlock; and niece, MacKenzie Sherlock. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



