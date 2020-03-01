CRUZAN, Douglas Warren 71, the love of my life, passed away on February 12, 2020. Survivors include his sister, Anita (Weimer) and his cousin, Harold (Brigitte). My Doug, you were passionate about fishing, diving, sailing, and the salty seas. You loved living here in Florida. You were an accomplished captain on fishing charters and casino ships in the Caribbean and in John's Pass. In your early years you were a manager for New York Life Insurance and an EMT for the Treasure Island Fire Department. Your last years were difficult and challenging, yet you smiled and never complained. You were my spouse and my best friend. Together we learned what true love is. We were so blessed. Sweetie, we will meet again. My love always. Haidi
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020