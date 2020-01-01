|
DEVAUX, Douglas F. 96, of Palm Harbor, FL, died December 28, 2019. Born in Johnstown, PA, preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte (Moran) Devaux, he is survived by daughters, Terry Williams (Jerry), Charlotte Devaux Shields, Denise Devaux, Renee Lee (Ken) and son, Doug Devaux Jr. (Lilian); nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. A WW II veteran, Doug flew in the China, Burma, India theaters, serving as a Corporal in the US Army Air Corps as a flight radio operator. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal, two Battle Stars, and a Presidential Citation. Educating young men and women was a monumental part of his life. He served as President of Cambria Rowe Business College (1952-1977, Johnstown); Dean and President of Ft. Lauderdale College (1977-1983); Chairman of the Board of the Summit System of Colleges and Schools; a Co-Founder of Hodges University (Naples); Co-Founder and Treasurer of the Library and Information Resources Network (1998-2012); Chairman of the Board of Compass Rose Foundation. A former member of Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church (Johnstown), he dedicated his time as a volunteer coach at OMOS school in basketball and football for 20 years. Doug was a devoted husband, father, and grandparent, and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be held January 3 from 3-6 pm at Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home, 2853 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater, FL. Services will be held January 4 at 1 pm, at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church, 2405 Philippe Parkway, Safety Harbor, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncoat Hospice (www.suncoasthospice.org). Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home SylvanAbbey.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 1, 2020