Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sylvan Abbey - Funeral Home
2853 SUNSET POINT RD
Clearwater, FL 33759
(727) 796-1992
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Devaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Devaux

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DEVAUX, Douglas F. 96, of Palm Harbor, FL, died December 28, 2019. Born in Johnstown, PA, preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte (Moran) Devaux, he is survived by daughters, Terry Williams (Jerry), Charlotte Devaux Shields, Denise Devaux, Renee Lee (Ken) and son, Doug Devaux Jr. (Lilian); nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. A WW II veteran, Doug flew in the China, Burma, India theaters, serving as a Corporal in the US Army Air Corps as a flight radio operator. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal, two Battle Stars, and a Presidential Citation. Educating young men and women was a monumental part of his life. He served as President of Cambria Rowe Business College (1952-1977, Johnstown); Dean and President of Ft. Lauderdale College (1977-1983); Chairman of the Board of the Summit System of Colleges and Schools; a Co-Founder of Hodges University (Naples); Co-Founder and Treasurer of the Library and Information Resources Network (1998-2012); Chairman of the Board of Compass Rose Foundation. A former member of Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church (Johnstown), he dedicated his time as a volunteer coach at OMOS school in basketball and football for 20 years. Doug was a devoted husband, father, and grandparent, and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be held January 3 from 3-6 pm at Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home, 2853 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater, FL. Services will be held January 4 at 1 pm, at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church, 2405 Philippe Parkway, Safety Harbor, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncoat Hospice (www.suncoasthospice.org). Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home SylvanAbbey.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sylvan Abbey - Funeral Home
Download Now