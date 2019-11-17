ELLISON, Douglas A. 81, of Spring Hill went to be with the Lord Nov. 4, 2019. He proudly ser-ved in the US Army. He is survived by his longtime companion, Patricia Whittaker; his three daughters, Tracie Knibbs and her husband Richard, Donna Phillips, and Robin Vande-weet and her husband Kevin as well as 10 grandchildren, six great-grand-children. Memorial service will be held Dec. 2 at 11 am at Faith Baptist Church, 175 Spring Time St. In lieu of flowers please send donations to s.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 17, 2019