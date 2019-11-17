Douglas ELLISON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas ELLISON.
Service Information
Faith Baptist Church
175 Spring Time St
Spring Hill, FL 34608
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Baptist Church
175 Spring Time St.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ELLISON, Douglas A. 81, of Spring Hill went to be with the Lord Nov. 4, 2019. He proudly ser-ved in the US Army. He is survived by his longtime companion, Patricia Whittaker; his three daughters, Tracie Knibbs and her husband Richard, Donna Phillips, and Robin Vande-weet and her husband Kevin as well as 10 grandchildren, six great-grand-children. Memorial service will be held Dec. 2 at 11 am at Faith Baptist Church, 175 Spring Time St. In lieu of flowers please send donations to s.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 17, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.