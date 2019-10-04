|
FAHRNEY, Douglas of Riverview, FL, passed away on his 79th birthday on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Leona Fahrney; sisters, Janeane Carrier, and Karen Reid. Survivors include his wife, Beth; son, Eric (Danette) Fahrney; daughters, Lisa (Vicki) Fahrney, Jill (Pete) Fahrney, and Jodi Gerena; sister, Jana (Melvin) Lust; grandchildren, Steven, Ryan, Meghan, Devanie, Sydnie, Dalton, and Aaron; great-grandchild- ren, Mackenzie, Annabelle, StevieLynne, Olivia, Bentley, Landon, and Rylee. A Celebration of life service will be conducted at 3 pm, on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Southern Funeral Care with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Please visit online at: SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2019