MALONEY, Col. Douglas H.
86, of Tampa, Florida passed away April 26, 2019. He was born in New York City and served for 28 years in the United States Air Force, including the Vietnam War as an F-4 Tactical Fighter Pilot earning numerous medals including the Distinguished Flying Cross. Colonel Maloney was also a JROTC instructor at Hernando High School in Brooksville. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; sons, John (Amy) and Thomas; his two granddaughters, Kayla and Shaelyn; and a brother, Raymond (Cressida). He was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan and his son, James Kevin. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lifepath Hospice or a in honor of Colonel Douglas Maloney. An inurnment will take place Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11:30 am at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida with full Military Honors. Arrangements are entrusted to the Blount & Curry Funeral Home, 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, Florida 33618. Online condolences may be expressed at:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from May 4 to May 5, 2019