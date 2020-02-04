Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
HENDERSON, Douglas of Largo, passed away January 30, 2020. Doug was born September 18, 1930 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. He immigrated to Utica, NY in 1950. Doug retired at the age of 64 from his business, Henderson's Remodeling. He was a kind and gentle man who loved his family, his garden and feeding the birds. Doug is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Delores; their children, Darlene (Randy) Schilling, Doug (Connie), Daniel (Patricia) and Daryl (Vicki); along with nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers; two sisters; and one grandson. A gathering of friends will be Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, 10:30 am12:30 pm, at Serenity Funeral Home, Largo, followed with Funeral Services at St. Jerome Catholic Church at 1 pm. In remembrance of Doug, donations may be made to . Condolences may be offered at: serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 4, 2020
