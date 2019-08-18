MacCULLOUGH, Douglas B. passed away unexpectedly July 23, 2019 at the age of 84. Doug is survived by his wife, Elaine T. Mac Cullough of Wesley Chapel, FL; brother, Donald E. MacCullough (Janet) of North Miami Beach, FL; sons, Kyle A. MacCullough of Odessa, FL and Clark D. MacCullough (Rachel Arndt) of St. Petersburg, FL; six grandsons, three nieces, one nephew, four great-nieces; four great-nephews; and one great-great-nephew. An interment service will be held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Good friend and AdventHealth Chaplain, Daniel Sierra, will be officiating along with military honors presentation. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Doug to AdventHealth Tampa Foundation or AdventHealth Wesley Chapel Foundation at 3100 East Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 or call (813) 615-7679.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019