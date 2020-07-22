We will miss our Uncle and Great Uncle Doug so much -- He was always the "cool uncle" when I was growing up. I still vividly remember the day he picked my brother and I up at school because of a rainstorm. His little MG was a tight squeeze but I thought it was so awesome to be picked up by my Uncle Doug in his sports car! Over the years, as he lived around the world, we always seem to miss the opportunity to visit him when he lived in exotic places. My husband and I went to England after Uncle Doug and Aunt Mary moved, but Uncle Doug contacted one of his old colleagues who gave us an amazing lunch and wonderful tour of his favorite places in London. The last time I saw he and Aunt Mary was when they made the 6+ hour drive to Hilton Head, SC, to visit my dad as we all gathered around him just before he passed away in January of 2015. He and Aunt Mary were as lively as ever, and my brothers and I had a wonderful time visiting with them. Thank you, Uncle Doug, for being a terrific brother and a wonderful and caring uncle who helped us keep in touch with our dad, when that was sometimes difficult. We love you, we miss you! Barb & Gerry, and our sons Geoff and his family (Heather, Jackson, Zoe), and Max.

Barbara Ward