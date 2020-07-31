Douglas MIRACCO

MIRACCO, Douglas A. 74, peacefully passed away in his sleep on July 28, 2020. Born in New York City. Doug took great pride in being a Brooklyn kid. Indeed, his toughness was clearly on display when, later in his life, he battled with and prevailed against two different forms of cancer. In life he loved his fast cars and motorcycles, Corvettes, GTOs and Chrysler Hemis, and his Harley and BMW bikes. He was a true free spirit to the end, trying both successfully and unsuccessfully to "escape" his assisted living facility to walk the neighborhood. He will be dearly missed by his many friends and relatives. Interment will be at a later date on Staten Island, NY.



