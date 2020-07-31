1/
Douglas MIRACCO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MIRACCO, Douglas A. 74, peacefully passed away in his sleep on July 28, 2020. Born in New York City. Doug took great pride in being a Brooklyn kid. Indeed, his toughness was clearly on display when, later in his life, he battled with and prevailed against two different forms of cancer. In life he loved his fast cars and motorcycles, Corvettes, GTOs and Chrysler Hemis, and his Harley and BMW bikes. He was a true free spirit to the end, trying both successfully and unsuccessfully to "escape" his assisted living facility to walk the neighborhood. He will be dearly missed by his many friends and relatives. Interment will be at a later date on Staten Island, NY.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved