Or Copy this URL to Share

OUTWATER, Douglas A. 75, of Ridge Manor, previously of Clearwater, FL and Tappan, NY passed away April 26, 2020. He was the son on Howard G. and Lillian K. Outwater both deceased. Doug was preceeded in death by sisters, Alyce Devlin and Joan Ortiz. He is survived by his sister, Clair DuFaux and brother, John Outwater and numerous nieces and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store