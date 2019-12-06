Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas TUDOR. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TUDOR, Douglas David 57, of Ellicott City, MD passed away on December 1, 2019. Doug was born on September 4, 1962 to Nelson and Christine Tudor in Cincinnati, OH. He was a graduate of Danville High, the University of Maryland and Concord College Law School. Doug proudly served and retired from the United States Navy, achieving the rank of Master Chief, following in his father's footsteps. He was a strong political activist because he loved his country and he helped in moving certain pet causes to a better place. Doug is survived by his wife, Paula; and their two children, Hannah and Alec. He is also survived by his mother, Christine Tudor; his brother, Jon (Rudy); and his sister, Martha (Joey). Doug was preceded in death by his father, Nelson Tudor; his brother, Jimmy; and his daughter, Elle. She was the apple of his and Paula's eyes. Visitation will be at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike Ellicott City, MD 21043 on Saturday December 7, 2019 at 4 pm where a Memorial Service will be held at 5 pm. Memorial donations may be made to a . Doug would love that because it represents who he was.

TUDOR, Douglas David 57, of Ellicott City, MD passed away on December 1, 2019. Doug was born on September 4, 1962 to Nelson and Christine Tudor in Cincinnati, OH. He was a graduate of Danville High, the University of Maryland and Concord College Law School. Doug proudly served and retired from the United States Navy, achieving the rank of Master Chief, following in his father's footsteps. He was a strong political activist because he loved his country and he helped in moving certain pet causes to a better place. Doug is survived by his wife, Paula; and their two children, Hannah and Alec. He is also survived by his mother, Christine Tudor; his brother, Jon (Rudy); and his sister, Martha (Joey). Doug was preceded in death by his father, Nelson Tudor; his brother, Jimmy; and his daughter, Elle. She was the apple of his and Paula's eyes. Visitation will be at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike Ellicott City, MD 21043 on Saturday December 7, 2019 at 4 pm where a Memorial Service will be held at 5 pm. Memorial donations may be made to a . Doug would love that because it represents who he was. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations