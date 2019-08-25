Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 (813)-876-2421 Send Flowers Obituary

BARRON, Doyle "Red" patriot and beloved family man, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019. He was 88. Born August 11, 1931, son to Vernon and Della Barron of Converse, Louisiana. Doyle proudly served in the United States Armed Forces for 26 years, including the Vietnam War TET Offensive. Doyle was a recipient of the Bronze and Silver Star Medals. Always an avid competitor and sports fan, he was also an accomplished pitcher for the 13th USAF Pacific League. After his dutiful service and retirement from the USAF, Doyle and his family relocated to Tampa, Florida where he worked for the United States Postal Service for 20 years while serving as an APWU Union Representative. Doyle is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Barbara Hall Barron; sister, Freida Barron Matschnig; daughter, Loraine Vigil; son, Larry Barron; son, Don Barron; grandchildren, Jason Vigil, Megan Vricella, Michael Vigil, Talia Barron, Dalton Barron; and four great-grandchildren. He was a kind hearted person who loved his family immensely. Doyle, a magnanimous and benevolent man, never met a stranger he did not like. Dad will be greatly missed but never forgotten. The family plans a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boys & Girls club of Tampa.

