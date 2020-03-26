MCMAHAN, Doyne Richard US Army 79, of Plant City, FL passed away March 16, 2020. A native of Montezuma, Indiana, he was the of son of the late Marvin and Freedia Morgan McMahan. Survivors include his wife, Martha McMahan; children, Wayne Jarvis, Debbie (Chuck) Ingersoll, Marvin (Michelle) McMahan, Al Mc-Mahan; siblings, Ronnie McMahan, Jack McMahan; grandchildren, Cory, Alexis, Lauren, Nikki; great-grand-children, Camron, Katie, Kevin. Doyne was preceded in death by children, Randy, Kenny, Dorla. Doyne served in the U.S Army for four years, he liked to fish, play golf, and loved watching sports. Services to held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to the . Haught Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 26, 2020