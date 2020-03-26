Doyne McMahan (1940 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - David and Wolf Staff of Haught Funeral Home
Service Information
Haught Funeral Home
708 Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard
Plant City, FL
33566
(813)-717-9300
Obituary
Send Flowers

MCMAHAN, Doyne Richard US Army 79, of Plant City, FL passed away March 16, 2020. A native of Montezuma, Indiana, he was the of son of the late Marvin and Freedia Morgan McMahan. Survivors include his wife, Martha McMahan; children, Wayne Jarvis, Debbie (Chuck) Ingersoll, Marvin (Michelle) McMahan, Al Mc-Mahan; siblings, Ronnie McMahan, Jack McMahan; grandchildren, Cory, Alexis, Lauren, Nikki; great-grand-children, Camron, Katie, Kevin. Doyne was preceded in death by children, Randy, Kenny, Dorla. Doyne served in the U.S Army for four years, he liked to fish, play golf, and loved watching sports. Services to held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to the . Haught Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.