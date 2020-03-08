|
83, went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 19, 2020 after a long illness. A life-long resident of St. Petersburg, FL, he was the son of Dr. Harry G. Rothwell Sr., DDS and Ethel Rothwell. He graduated from St. Petersburg High School in 1954, and received degrees from the University of Florida and Emory University Dental School. After practicing General Dentistry in St. Petersburg for 14 years, he went back to school to pursue a specialty in periodontics receiving his MSD Degree from Creighton University and becoming Board Certified and a Diplomat of the American Board of Periodontology. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and traveler, and also took numerous mission trips throughout Central and South America. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. John C. Rothwell DDS, and his parents, Dr. Harry G. and Ethel Rothwell. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Linda W. Rothwell; daughter, Deborah L. Rothwell; son, Jeffrey G. Rothwell (Lauren); granddaughter, Jordan L. Rothwell; grandsons, John C. Rothwell (Tayler) and Jacob G. Rothwell; as well as his great-granddaughter, Blake Jillian Rothwell. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on March 14, at Suncoast Cathedral, 2300 62nd Ave. North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to New Life Solutions, Largo, FL.
