|
|
80, of Largo, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was born on September 24, 1939 in Clearwater, Florida to James and Winifred Coachman, and was the granddaughter of S.S. Coachman, who led the fight to create Pinellas from Hillsborough County and first chairman of newly created Pinellas County, and Jessie Candler Coachman. Dr. McBride was born in Clearwater and is a graduate of Clearwater High School. She attended Florida State University, received an undergraduate degree and Master's degree from the University of Florida, and received her Ph.D. from the University of Georgia. Dr. McBride was a tenured professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas for 25 years before returning to the Clearwater area. Dr. McBride was an active member in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, former president of the Pinellas County Panhellenic, Phi Mu, Garden Club, Questers, and Clearwater Historical Society. She is survived by her only daughter, Elizabeth McBride-Gould; grandson, James Gould; granddaughter, Jessica Gould; brother, James W. Coachman Jr.; and many cousins from the Coachman, Candler, and Johnson families. There will be a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 110 S. Ft. Harrison Ave., Clearwater. For online condolences, please visit www.MossFeasterClearwater.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 18, 2020