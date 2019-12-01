Guest Book View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood 3207 W BEARSS AVE Tampa , FL 33618 (813)-968-2231 Send Flowers Obituary

SKELTON, Drew passed away at home in Odessa November 21, 2019. Drew was 29 and is survived by his parents, Patrick and Joanne; brothers, Matthew and Jon; sister-in-law, Jennifer; nieces, Olivia and Quinn; grandparents, William and Marilyn Synecky in Ohio; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Like many who have passed before him, he was a special person, loved and cherished by many who knew him. Drew had a huge heart and never failed to come to the aid of friends in trouble or needing assistance. He worked and played with vigor and determination, and brought a smile to those he came in contact with. Drew had a broad range of interests in sporting events and never failed to have and share his opinion on them. He was particularly interested in soccer and his favorite team Chelsea in the English Premier League. Drew genuinely cared for people and his passing a devastating loss to his family and friends. He particularly loved fishing out on the dock of his family home on Lake Maurine. No special services are currently scheduled but his close friends and family will be notified of a gathering in celebration of his life at a later time. In lieu of flowers Drew would simply want you to hug a loved one. If friends wish to stop by at the family home to share a few laughs and tears they will be warmly welcomed.

