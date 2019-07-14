Duane Otto WELCH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Duane Otto WELCH.
Obituary
Send Flowers

WELCH, Duane Otto

85, died peacefully July 6, 2019. He led a joyous and loving life with his family and friends; as an educator and baseball coach in Hopkins, MN School District; and in his dedicated pursuit of fish and a golf ball. He is survived by his wife, Janice (Adams); stepdaughter and son-in-law, Danielle and Alan Skajewski; grandson, Lee; and his many cherished friends. Services will be held privately. He wishes any memorials be sent to your local Salvation Army or animal shelter.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 14, 2019
bullet Salvation Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.