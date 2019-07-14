WELCH, Duane Otto
85, died peacefully July 6, 2019. He led a joyous and loving life with his family and friends; as an educator and baseball coach in Hopkins, MN School District; and in his dedicated pursuit of fish and a golf ball. He is survived by his wife, Janice (Adams); stepdaughter and son-in-law, Danielle and Alan Skajewski; grandson, Lee; and his many cherished friends. Services will be held privately. He wishes any memorials be sent to your local Salvation Army or animal shelter.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 14, 2019