SPAUN, Duane A. 82, of Tampa, passed away December 21, 2019. He was born in Lakeland, FL to Allan and Alline Spaun, September 23, 1937. He married Betty Brannen June 16, 1956 in Lakeland, FL. He graduated from Lakeland High School. He worked as a sheet metal worker, later fabricating and selling industrial pot/parts washers. He served for many years as the Assistant Chief then Fire Chief of Gunn Highway Volunteer Fire Department. He was one of the first state certified Emergency Medical Technicians in Florida. He enjoyed being part of the fire service, fishing, fixing cars, and photography. He was a great family man who could fix anything, spoke softly, and only said something once so you better be listening. Duane is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Betty; and daughters, Becky (Mike) Widdoes, Coleen (Bobby) Garner. He was "Poppy" to five grandchildren, LeAnn Mock, Kristy Jones, Lee (Amy) Herndon, Richie (Ashley) Grodrian, and Frank (Erica) Rodriques; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion Post 147, 17383 Gunn Hwy., Odessa, FL, February 1, 2019, at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations in his name be made to the Hillsborough Fire Museum Foundation on their website https://www.hillsboroughfiremuseum.org/ or 7853 Gunn Hwy. #182, Tampa, Florida 33626. The family of Duane wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Citrus Park Medical Care, Advent Hospitals, Concordia Village, and Melech Hospice House.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019