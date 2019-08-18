DAVIS, Dudley E. 96, of Clearwater, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Allie; daughters, Jane Laureys (Lynn) and Jackie Reinking (Jeff); five grandchildren and nine greatgrand-children. Dudley is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Dee Davis. Family visitation will be held Tuesday, August 20, at Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home, 2853 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater, beginning at 10 am; followed by a memorial service at 11 am. Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home www.SylvanAbbey.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019