CLAPP, Dudley Jewell III

69, of St. Petersburg, passed away June 29, 2019. A graduate of Gettysburg College and Stetson Law School, he served his country in the Army Reserves as a Major (Ret.) and as a Public Defender for the State of Florida for 34 years. He especially enjoyed a commitment to community service, volunteering with Special Olympics, YMCA, and Pinellas County Schools. He is survived by his loving wife and daughter, along with his two brothers, sister, and a wealth of nieces and nephews. Celebrations of life at his favorite spots will be held privately at later dates throughout the year.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 5, 2019
