WARD, DuJuan L. 29, passed away Sept. 10, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Darrell Ward Sr. and Stephanie Ward; daughter, Dariahna Ward; brothers, Darrell L. Ward, Jr. (Nicole) and Deonte R. Ward; sister, Damaris J. Ward; grandmother, Alice "Chris" Blake, and other relatives. Visitation, Friday 4-8 pm. Funeral Saturday, Sept. 21, 1 pm both services to be held at Traveler's Rest Baptist Church, 2183 22nd. Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 19, 2019