GRAY, Reverend Duncan L. of Tampa, Florida, passed away October 31, 2019 at the age of 84. Duncan is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia; his daughter, Jennifer Keeler (Bill) and son, Duncan Gray (LeAnne). Duncan was a loving father and husband as well as a loyal friend. Duncan was born in Tampa, Florida on January 24, 1935. He attended and graduated from Hillsborough High School, Florida State University and Duke University. He loved school and was grateful for his teachers and mentors who always held a special place in his heart. He served God faithfully as a Methodist Minister for 40 years in Florida. He served churches in Tampa, Winter Garden and Plant City. A Funeral Service will take place at 2 pm on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Palma Ceia United Methodist Church located at 3723 W. Bay to Bay Blvd., Tampa, FL 33629. Family will receive friends one hour prior. Matthew 25:21 His master said, "Well done good and faithful servant." In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Florida United Methodist Children's Home at 51 Children's Way, Deltona, Florida 32725. www.BlountCurryCarrollwood.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019