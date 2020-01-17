|
BEST, Dwayne Freeman 81, passed peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Dwayne was born to Ebb and Bernah Best on August 24, 1938 in Mendon, Missouri. Dwayne loved his family, friends, sports, hunting, and fast cars. He attended Mendon High School, excelling on the basketball and track teams. While attending high school, Dwayne met the love of his life, Carra Sue Heiman of Brunswick, Missouri. Even though their fathers owned competing farm implement businesses, the two fell in love and married on June 7, 1959 in Brunswick. Dwayne earned his degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri on June 6, 1961. After graduation, the couple settled in Anderson, Indiana, for his first job with Delco Remy, then moved three and a half years later to Kansas City, Missouri, with their young children, Terri and Greg, for a job with Bendix Corporation. In 1966, the young family relocated to Clearwater, Florida for the opportunity to work as a sales representative for Granco Steel Products Company, where they permanently settled to raise their family. Their third child, Rene, was born in 1969. Shortly after moving to Florida, Dwayne started his own company, Best Steel Products, Inc., which he successfully operated both nationally and internationally. In the early 80s, Dwayne acquired Coastal Steel Construction, Inc., which enabled him to sell, manufacture and erect structural steel for buildings in Florida, and throughout the United States, including over 150 buildings in the Cayman Islands and Caribbean. After decades of successful business enterprises, Dwayne sold the company to retire and spend more time with his loving wife and family. Dwayne never met a stranger in his life and could instantly engage in conversation with anyone and make them feel valued. He was a beloved husband, father, uncle, brother-in-law, father-in-law, and grandfather, who put his family and friends above all. He had a philanthropic heart and loved to assist his family, friends and community wherever possible. He believed in being honest, humble, honorable, kind and most importantly, loyal. Dwayne was an avid outdoorsman and thoroughly enjoyed hunting with family and friends in New Mexico, Colorado and New Zealand. Dwayne is survived by his devoted family: loving wife of 60 years, Carra; children, Terri McKenna (Tim); Greg Best and Rene Lewis (Beecher); grandchildren, Ashley McKenna, Casey McKenna, Anna Lewis, and Beecher Lewis. He is also survived by his sister, Ellen Mauzey and many nephews. A memorial service will be held Sunday, January 19, 3 pm, at Anona United Methodist Church of Largo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Anona United Methodist Church for their fund that assists community members in times of need. Condolences may be offered at: www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 17, 2020