BOWMAN, Dwayne Ellis age 52, of Plant City, Florida, formerly of Columbus, Georgia, born on September 18, 1967 in Jacksonville, Florida, entered into eternal rest on March 6, 2020. He was a faithful Christian, and attended the First Baptist Church of Plant City. He was a devoted Maintenance Repair Supervisor for Hillsborough County Public Schools, where he cherished his colleagues, and proudly oversaw the county athletic fields. He was a "master negotiator" of many deals, and enjoyed the outdoors, sports, and boating, and was an avid fan of the Georgia Bulldogs. He is survived by his children, Amber Bowman of Pensacola, and Tyler Bowman (Skyla) of Phenix City, Alabama; grandchildren, Brantley, Jude, and Aria; parents, Gloria and John Bradshaw of Columbus, Georgia; his sister, Debbie Pittman (Lee) of LaGrange, Georgia; and a niece and nephew, extended family, and friends. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 11 at 11 am, at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 South County Road 39 in Plant City, where the family will receive friends starting at 10 am. Expressions of condolence may be left online at HopewellFuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2020