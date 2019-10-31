ROBERTS, Dwayne 58, formerly of St. Petersburg, passed away Oct. 20, 2019 in Dekalb County, GA. He was a graduate of Dixie Hollins High School, class of 1979, and a graduate of the University of Florida. Dwayne was a member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity. He is survived by his mother, Bertha Dopson; wife, Carolyn Roberts; daughter, Destiny Roberts; son, Adam McKenzie (Veronica); brothers, Christopher Lovett (Tamika) and Anthony Roberts; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-8 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral service will be Saturday, Nov. 2, 1 pm, at 20th St. Church of Christ, 825 20th St. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 31, 2019