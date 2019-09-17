CHRISTIAN, Dwight our Daddy, age 81, of Tampa, FL, passed on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Dwight was born to Charlie Christian Sr. and Georgie Alice Christian, February 11, 1938 in Vulcan, WV. We moved to Tampa in 1967. Then he married Julia Christian in 1986 and they made their home in Tampa. Dwight worked at Roto Rooter Plumbing until he retired in 2015. Daddy was a big sports nut, loving and supporting his hometown teams. Daddy also enjoyed his bowling league every Friday night. But Daddy's biggest accomplishment is how proud he is of his children. Dwight is survived by eight children, Brenda Gaull (Kelly), Anthony Christian (Patricia), Penny Brand (Jason), Teresa Christian, Robie Christian, Estellou Beers, Shanie Hymer, Jessica Christian (Joel Martinez). He is also survived by his 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, 1 pm, at 18215 Livingston Ave., Lutz, FL 33559.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 17, 2019