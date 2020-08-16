1/
Dwight PHILLIPS
PHILLIPS, Dwight W. Jr. of Ruskin, FL, formerly of Akron, Ohio, entered into eternal rest on August 7, 2020. Dwight grew up in Portage County, Ohio graduating from Rootstown High School then Lincoln Tech in Indianapolis, Indiana. Dwight was an automotive technician at Sarchione Ford of Randolph for thirty years prior to his retirement. During his career he acquired the Ford Motor Company Senior Master Technician Certification. Besides his interest in cars, he enjoyed sports, spending time with family, and radios (acquiring his Ham Radio License). Dwight is survived by his mother, Lula Phillips of Pinellas Park, FL; daughter, Angela Phillips, of Zephyrhills, FL; sister, Kathy (Tom) Johnson of Clearwater, FL; plus extended family and friends. Dwight was preceded in death by his father, Dwight W. Phillips Sr.; and loving wife, Constance M. Phillips. Arrangements are being handled by National Cremation Society of Clearwater. A private memorial will take place at a later date.

