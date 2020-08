Or Copy this URL to Share

BESSENT, Earl Franklin died August 11, 2020 at age 89. He is survived by his wife, Mary W. Bessent; daughters, Mary Lou (Guy) Godfrey and Peggy (Jim) Davis; and three grandsons, Peter Davis, Charles (Kathryn) Godfrey, and Will Davis. It was Earl's wish to honor his memory by donating to Lighthouse for the Blind of Tampa, 1106 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store