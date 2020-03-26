|
EMMONS, Earl J. 85, of Valrico, FL, a dear father and friend, passed Saturday, March 21, 2020. Earl was born in Hartford, CT before moving to Florida in 1960. He had a long and storied career, notably as a media executive, and was a leader in the Tampa Bay community. He was preceded in death by his cherished wife, Nancy; brothers, Walter, Bill and Eddie; and sisters, Hazel Jacobsen and Patricia Porteus. He is survived by his children, Jodi, Michael, Richard and Tammy; along with many loving grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services are private. Please sign guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 26, 2020