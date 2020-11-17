1/
Earl LaPIERRE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaPIERRE, Earl F. Jr. of Spring Hill, FL (formerly of Lee, MA) age 79, passed away on November 12, 2020. He was the son of Earl LaPierre, Sr. and Delorice (Downey) LaPierre of Turners Falls, MA. He was a physical education instructor at Pittsfield High school until his retirement in 2001. He was a 1963 graduate of Springfield College and then enlisted in the National Guard. He earned his Masters degree in school administration at North Adam's State college in 1977. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Cowles) LaPierre and also leaves his brother, Walter LaPierre and sister-in-law, Elaine LaPierre of Pittsfield, MA. He also leaves his son, Neal LaPierre and daughter-in-law, Elaine LaPierre of Tarpon Springs, FL, and his daughter, Danielle LaPierre of Hull, MA; also his grandchildren, Julia LaPierre and Mark LaPierre of Tarpon Springs, FL; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date. Please sign our online guestbook www.quealyandson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved