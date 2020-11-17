LaPIERRE, Earl F. Jr. of Spring Hill, FL (formerly of Lee, MA) age 79, passed away on November 12, 2020. He was the son of Earl LaPierre, Sr. and Delorice (Downey) LaPierre of Turners Falls, MA. He was a physical education instructor at Pittsfield High school until his retirement in 2001. He was a 1963 graduate of Springfield College and then enlisted in the National Guard. He earned his Masters degree in school administration at North Adam's State college in 1977. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Cowles) LaPierre and also leaves his brother, Walter LaPierre and sister-in-law, Elaine LaPierre of Pittsfield, MA. He also leaves his son, Neal LaPierre and daughter-in-law, Elaine LaPierre of Tarpon Springs, FL, and his daughter, Danielle LaPierre of Hull, MA; also his grandchildren, Julia LaPierre and Mark LaPierre of Tarpon Springs, FL; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date. Please sign our online guestbook www.quealyandson.com