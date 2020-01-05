|
LENNARD, Dr. Earl J. passed away on December 23, 2019. Earl was born in Tampa, Florida on March 22, 1942. He was a lifelong resident of Hillsborough County and attended Riverview United Methodist Church for the past 57 years where he taught the Gleaners Sunday School Class until he became ill. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Martin and Edith Mills Lennard and brothers, Benjamin Edwin and Jack Lennard. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Annabel; his daughter, Missy Lennard; son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Rebecca Lennard; his four grandsons, Riley and Denton Shields and Christian and Jackson Lennard; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Rev. John Lennard, Rev. Dr. Charles and Linda Lennard, and Houston and Celeste Lennard, Esq.; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Peggy and Jerry Gower, Edith Sheffield, and Virginia Wolcott; his brother and sisters-in-law, Mel and Sharon Whitworth and Ronnie and Leica Whitworth; brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Joan Sheffield; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Earl dedicated his life to the service of his community and the people in it. He will be deeply missed. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to our community for their prayers and support throughout the last year. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2 pm, at Dr. Earl J. Lennard High School in Ruskin, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Riverview United Methodist Church general fund or for a scholarship in Dr. Lennard's name to be announced. Please sign the on-line guestbook at: SouthernFuneralCare.com.
