LEIDY, Earl M. "Lucky"
of Seminole, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Earl was born in Wallkill, NY and was a Corrections Officer for the State of New York. Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey and brothers, Ted, Austin, Milton, and Lance. He is survived by his sons, Earl Leidy Jr., Bill Leidy; sister, Virginia; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was a Navy veteran of WWII and a member of the American Legion Post #252. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 11 am-1 pm, at Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home, Seminole, with a graveside service with Military Honors to follow at Garden Sanctuary Cemetery. Please visit www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com for complete details and to place a tribute. (727) 391-0121
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 1, 2019