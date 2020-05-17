McPHILLIPS, Earl Gene died peacefully, with his loving wife Diora by his side, May 8, 2020 at the age of 93 years young. He was born in Tampa January 22, 1927 to Francis and Grace McPhillips. At 17, he left home to serve in the Navy during WWII starting as a UVD frogman in Ft. Pierce, FL and then transferred to Morrow Bay in San Francisco and served in the South Pacific aboard the Ringness (APD-100). He and his brother Frank started Hillsboro Gas Company in 1951 and Earl served as President until its sale in 2008. Earl was active in the propane gas industry serving as president of the Florida Propane Gas Association and the Greater Tampa Association. Earl chaired various state association committees and was a recipient of the Florida Gas Association Hall of Flame award, along with serving on and chairing the Florida Agriculture LP Gas Advisory Board. Earl was an avid fisherman, along with his wife Diora, and his family. They spent much of the summers on their boat SeaMac in Marsh Harbor and the surrounding areas of Bahamas fishing for blue marlin. They won the Penny Turtle Billfish Tournament on two occasions. On several occasions they had double releases and even a triple release of blue marlin with no captain or mate. Winters were spent in the Stuart, FL area chasing sailfish on the east coast with an occasional trip to Isla Mujeres, Cancun or Venezuela. Earl was preceded in death by his oldest son, Earl Jr. "Butch". Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Diora McPhillips; children, Linda, David (Kitty), Billy (Hollace), Bruce, and Stacey Moses. Grandchildren are Brian Urey, Kristina, Shaun, Dawn, Summer, Hunter, and Montana and seven great-grandchildren. Those who were lucky enough to spend time with Earl, knew he enjoyed a full life with his family and friends, fishing all over the world, laughing and telling stories and sharing good times and making precious memories. He will be buried at Sarasota National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in honor of Earl G. McPhillips. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.blountcurryterraceoaks.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 17, 2020.