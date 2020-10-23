Earl PINKERTON

PINKERTON, Earl W. 88, of Tampa, FL was called home to be with the Lord October 5, 2020. Earl was born in West Virginia August 15, 1932. He moved to Akron, OH where he married Shirley Angle. Earl made his living as a truck driver before retiring to care for his wife. He was a member of the Oak Grove UMC in Tampa. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley. He was survived by his sons, Earl (Linda) of Panama City, FL, Clarence (Kathy) of Akron, OH and daughter, Cheryl Weinsheimer (John) of Uniontown, OH. Earl also leaves behind six grandchildren, and nine great-grand-children; his dear friends Barbara Smith and Barry and Barbara Miller. Memorial service and burial will be October 24 in Akron, Ohio.



