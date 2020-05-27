Earl REEVES
REEVES, Earl 69, of St. Petersburg, FL, trans-itioned May 22, 2020. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Stetson University and his Master's from Central Michigan University. He retired from Daytona Beach (Volusia County) Municipal Department as Director of Human Services and served as the Director of Human Resources (Pinellas County) Juvenile Welfare Board. He was a member of Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church, serving on the Deacons Ministry and was a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army retiring after 20 years of service. He is survived by wife, Sharion Thurman-Reeves; son, Eric Thurman (Charmalyn); nine siblings; two grandchildren; and other relatives. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, May 30, at Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church. At the request of the family, services are private. Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 27, 2020.
May 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Smith Funeral Home
