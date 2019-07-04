STATZER, Earl Richard



79, of Largo, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Earl was born on November 14, 1939 in Bristol, VA to the late Lonnie R. and Hazel (Childress) Statzer. He moved to this area in the early 1970s coming from Virginia. Earl was a Registered Pharmacist for over 50 years, working for the Suncoast Hospital-Largo Medical Center, Indian Rocks Campus. Earl served in the US Air Force from 1960-1964. He was a member of the Oak Ridge Wesleyan Church of Largo, RHO CHI Pharmacy, Alpha Kappa Chapter at the University of Georgia, and a previous high school teacher at Riverview High School in Sarasota, FL. Earl was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy "Dottie" Lee (Osbourne) Statzer and a brother, Bill Flemming. Surviving is his wife, Cheryl Darlene Statzer, of Largo, FL; three daugh-ters, Cathy (Tom) Clayton of Seminole, FL, Sheila (Rick) Sommer of Tarpon Springs, FL, and Crystal Oxford of Montgomery, PA; three sons, Rick (Barb) Statzer of Cedar Key, FL, Franklin Dometrovich of Largo, FL, and Michael Palm of Largo, FL; along with 16 grandchildren; his four great-grandchildren; and his beloved dachshunds and cats. Visitation will be Saturday, July 6, from 11 am-12 pm with Funeral Services at 12 pm all at Serenity Funeral Home, 13401 Indian Rocks Road, Largo. Condolences may be offered at www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 4, 2019