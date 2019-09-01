Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl Ware. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 (813)-876-2421 Requiem Mass 2:00 PM Jesuit High School Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

WARE, Earl Hodges 84, was welcomed into Heaven by our Lord on August 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. Earl was born in Sebring, Florida to Earl H. Ware Sr. and Sally (Kirkpatrick) Ware, the first of five children. After the family moved to Tampa in 1945, he attended Sacred Heart Academy and graduated from Jesuit High School. Earl went on to continue his Catholic education at the University of Notre Dame (B.A., Class of '56) and Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. (B.S., Class of '58). While in D.C., Earl met the love of his life Susan Maura Tierney on a blind date. They married August 16, 1958 and shared 48 years of blissful marriage. Earl worked in the family business with his father, Earl Sr. and brother, Jim Ware at Ware Manufacturing and Ware Construction. However, it was in the commercial door business where he applied his talents for the next 59 years. He owned and operated House of Doors, Doorcraft and Transdor; and recently consulted for Vision Hollow Metal Ltd. Of Canada. He regarded everyone he employed as family and dedicated these businesses to the Lord. Earl was defined by his philanthropic accomplishments taking to heart the Jesuit Principle of "Being a Man for Others". He received the Outstanding Service to his Community and Service Club Awards and the President Award for Distinguished Leadership from the Florida District of Kiwanis International. He was the Director of the Jesuit High School Dad's Club 1974-75, President of Right to Life 1977-1979, which was dedicated to the protection of human life in Hillsborough County, and was honored by the Franciscan Sisters at St. Joseph's Hospital for his dedicated community service from 1978-1981 as Director of the Development Council. He also served in the Academy of the Holy Names Dad's Club. Earl and Susan were both involved in the Children's Home, Inc. Board and were among the founding members of the Alpha House of Tampa. Earl enjoyed attending mass throughout his entire life and was a member of Sacred Heart, St Patrick and St Lawrence Church. He was the radio voice of the Sacred Heart Midnight Mass Broadcast. Earl often recalled his adventures with his classmates in Cuba, working on a Connecticut tobacco plantation, laying tracks for the Alaskan Railroad and being a deckhand on a Tugboat. He was a former member of Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club. He enjoyed cheering for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. He cherished his time with his family by fishing and relaxing in Longboat Key. Earl was preceded in death by wife, Susan; parents, Earl Sr. and Sally Ware; beloved brother, James L. Ware; and Maggie, his faithful canine companion, who was so excited to greet Earl in heaven. Earl's commitment to Faith and Family has made an imprint on all the hearts of those who are left here to celebrate his life; sons Earl H. "Chip" Ware III (Isabelle) of Jacksonville, Jeff Ware (Gayla) of Winter Haven; daughters, Jennifer Ware Massey (Jack) of Atlanta, Georgia and Laura-Elizabeth Ware (Matt) of Tampa; brother, Jerry Ware; sisters, Linda Traviesa (Anthony) and Diane Chiozza (Frank); 10 grandchildren, Russell, Brittany, Lydia, Audrey, Jack Christopher, Ava, Mia, Davis, William, Chase; great-grandson, Rhett; and cherished friend, Kathleen Doyle. The Requiem Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 7 at 2 pm at the Jesuit High School Chapel. A graveside service will be held following the Requiem Mass. A celebration of Earl's life reception will be held after the graveside service at the Tampa Yacht & Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to our Dad's charities: Dawning Family Services (formerly the Alpha House of Tampa), PO Box 310525, Tampa Florida 33680; and to the James L. Ware Sr. Jesuit High School Scholarship Fund, 4701 N. Himes Ave. Tampa, FL 33614.

WARE, Earl Hodges 84, was welcomed into Heaven by our Lord on August 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. Earl was born in Sebring, Florida to Earl H. Ware Sr. and Sally (Kirkpatrick) Ware, the first of five children. After the family moved to Tampa in 1945, he attended Sacred Heart Academy and graduated from Jesuit High School. Earl went on to continue his Catholic education at the University of Notre Dame (B.A., Class of '56) and Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. (B.S., Class of '58). While in D.C., Earl met the love of his life Susan Maura Tierney on a blind date. They married August 16, 1958 and shared 48 years of blissful marriage. Earl worked in the family business with his father, Earl Sr. and brother, Jim Ware at Ware Manufacturing and Ware Construction. However, it was in the commercial door business where he applied his talents for the next 59 years. He owned and operated House of Doors, Doorcraft and Transdor; and recently consulted for Vision Hollow Metal Ltd. Of Canada. He regarded everyone he employed as family and dedicated these businesses to the Lord. Earl was defined by his philanthropic accomplishments taking to heart the Jesuit Principle of "Being a Man for Others". He received the Outstanding Service to his Community and Service Club Awards and the President Award for Distinguished Leadership from the Florida District of Kiwanis International. He was the Director of the Jesuit High School Dad's Club 1974-75, President of Right to Life 1977-1979, which was dedicated to the protection of human life in Hillsborough County, and was honored by the Franciscan Sisters at St. Joseph's Hospital for his dedicated community service from 1978-1981 as Director of the Development Council. He also served in the Academy of the Holy Names Dad's Club. Earl and Susan were both involved in the Children's Home, Inc. Board and were among the founding members of the Alpha House of Tampa. Earl enjoyed attending mass throughout his entire life and was a member of Sacred Heart, St Patrick and St Lawrence Church. He was the radio voice of the Sacred Heart Midnight Mass Broadcast. Earl often recalled his adventures with his classmates in Cuba, working on a Connecticut tobacco plantation, laying tracks for the Alaskan Railroad and being a deckhand on a Tugboat. He was a former member of Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club. He enjoyed cheering for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. He cherished his time with his family by fishing and relaxing in Longboat Key. Earl was preceded in death by wife, Susan; parents, Earl Sr. and Sally Ware; beloved brother, James L. Ware; and Maggie, his faithful canine companion, who was so excited to greet Earl in heaven. Earl's commitment to Faith and Family has made an imprint on all the hearts of those who are left here to celebrate his life; sons Earl H. "Chip" Ware III (Isabelle) of Jacksonville, Jeff Ware (Gayla) of Winter Haven; daughters, Jennifer Ware Massey (Jack) of Atlanta, Georgia and Laura-Elizabeth Ware (Matt) of Tampa; brother, Jerry Ware; sisters, Linda Traviesa (Anthony) and Diane Chiozza (Frank); 10 grandchildren, Russell, Brittany, Lydia, Audrey, Jack Christopher, Ava, Mia, Davis, William, Chase; great-grandson, Rhett; and cherished friend, Kathleen Doyle. The Requiem Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 7 at 2 pm at the Jesuit High School Chapel. A graveside service will be held following the Requiem Mass. A celebration of Earl's life reception will be held after the graveside service at the Tampa Yacht & Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to our Dad's charities: Dawning Family Services (formerly the Alpha House of Tampa), PO Box 310525, Tampa Florida 33680; and to the James L. Ware Sr. Jesuit High School Scholarship Fund, 4701 N. Himes Ave. Tampa, FL 33614. www.blountcurrymacdill.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close