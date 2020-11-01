MOORE, Earle Madison Jr. was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 27, 1935. He was the eldest son of Earl Moore, Sr. and Marguerite Lee Moore; and brother to Leonard Lee Moore, Robert Edward Moore, and James Archibald Moore, all of whom predeceased him. He graduated from John Bartram High School in southwest Philadelphia where he played varsity football and basketball. He attended South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, South Carolina and Drexel University in Philadelphia. He worked for the City of Philadelphia for 32 years, retiring as the city's Traffic Coordinating Engineer. Earle married Mary Joanne Mostertz on June 15, 1974. They have three daughters, Jennifer Lynne Moore Collins, Jessica Lee Moore, and Karen Eileen Moore Hartsfield (Eric). Earle's son, Patrick Kevin Moore, predeceased him. During their 46 years of marriage, Earle and Joanne enjoyed traveling with their girls, both domestically and internationally. In 1991, the family moved from Philadelphia to Tampa and became involved with Berkeley Preparatory School, where Joanne was the Lower School Director for 20 years. Earle died at the age of 85 on October 23, 2020. He was a kind, caring, and selfless gentleman who would help anyone. He was admired for his calm, thoughtful and noble demeanor. His arms were strong enough to embrace everyone with patience and sensitivity. He truly had no enemies. He and his family always felt undeserving of the many blessings they were granted throughout their lives and they give thanks for their family and many friends. To honor Earle's memory, pay it forward and practice random acts of kindness and peace.



