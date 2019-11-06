Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
6616 Congress St
New Port Richey, FL 34653
(727) 841-7555
PERSALL, Earlone "Sall" 93, of New Port Richey, died Nov. 3, 2019. Mom joined Dad in Heaven one day before their 75th anniversary. She never liked missing special occasions. She is survived by her son, Steven Persall (Dianne) of Clearwater; one grandson; and three great-grandchildren. Funeral service will take place at First United Methodist Church, 5901 Indiana Ave., New Port Richey, FL 34652, Nov. 9, 2019. Entombment will follow at Meadowlawn Cemetery. Dobies FH/Congress
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 6, 2019
