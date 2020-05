Or Copy this URL to Share

ROUSE, Earnest Lee 60, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned May 13, 2020. He is survived by his sister, Evelyn Gardner (Elbert Gardner); brother, Willie Rouse of Detroit, MI; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be today, May 20, 1 pm, with visitation to start at 11 am, until service time. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



