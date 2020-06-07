SERRA, Ed F., 91, of Lithia, FL passed away May 28, 2020 from complications related to COVID-19, surrounded by his loving family. Edward was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and came to the U.S. in 1947 to attend NYU. Edward worked mostly in the pharmaceutical industry before retiring to Florida with wife Dotty, his spouse of 67 years. Survivors include wife, Dotty Serra; children, Richard Serra and Becky, Kenneth Serra and Judy, Suzanne Serra Kendall and Jim, Scott Serra and Sallianne, and Annette Serra Marrecau and Stefan; and fifteen grandchildren. He will be remembered as an intelligent, loving, and vibrant man who put his family first. He was known for his sense of humor and storytelling abilities. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, neighbor, and friend. Ed will be deeply missed by all those whose lives he touched. A Funeral Mass will be conducted Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11 am at St. Stephen Catholic Church and will be celebrated in the main sanctuary. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the charity of your choice in his memory.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.