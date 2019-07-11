WILLIAMS, Eddie B.
54, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned to his heavenly home on July 2, 2019. He was employed with the Pinellas County School Board, retiring after 30 years of dedicated service and served on the Deacon Ministries at Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Kerry Williams; daughter, Arielle Williams; two grandchildren, Anthony Brown, and Jy'ere Canady; nine sisters; three brothers; host of nieces, nephews; other family and friends. Service of Remembrance Saturday, July 13, 12-noon, Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church. Visitation Friday, July 12, 3-5 pm at Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266, wake 6 pm at the church.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 11, 2019